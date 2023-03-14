FDA releases updated mammogram standards to better detect breast cancer

MADISON (WKOW) -- Almost half of women over 40 have dense breast tissue. This puts them at a higher risk for breast cancer and makes it harder to detect the cancer.
Dense breast tissue refers to breasts composed of more fibroglandular tissue than fatty tissue. But it shows up as white on a mammogram, making cancer -- which also appears white -- more difficult to detect, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS). Dense breasts are also associated with up to a four times higher risk of breast cancer.
The FDA released updated mammogram standards to better protect women with dense breasts in relation to detecting breast cancer. It could require mammogram facilities to provide patients with more information about their breast density. It would also strengthen the agency's oversight over facilities, allowing it to communicate directly with patients if a facility didn't meet standards.
Dr. Michelle Mackay, a radiation oncologist at SSM Health, says this could lead to an increase in the frequency of mammograms or even additional MRIs.
The American Cancer Society applauded the FDA's new rule. It says the rule will reduce delays in diagnosis. However, while new changes can help detect breast cancer, the organization believes more work needs to be done to ensure all women receive access to high-quality mammograms.
According to the American Cancer Society, "Black women are more likely to experience lower quality screening, contributing to the ongoing disparity" in breast cancer mortality among Black and white women.
A study published last year found the breast cancer death rate dropped by 43% within three decades, from 1989 to 2020, translating to 460,000 fewer breast cancer deaths during that time. But when the data was analyzed by race, Black women had a lower incidence rate of breast cancer versus white women, but the death rate was 40% higher in Black women overall.