...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Federal agencies investigating Waunakee plane crash

another plane in van angle.jpg

A small plane crashed into the back of a minivan in Waunakee. 

 WKOW

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WKOW) — Two federal agencies will investigate a plane crashing into a Waunakee neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. 

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed to 27 News that it's investigating along with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). 

Two people were aboard the small plane when it crashed into the back of a van. Both were hospitalized with minor injuries. 

The owner of the van hit by the plane told 27 News his family is shaken up, but he's happy everyone is safe. 

