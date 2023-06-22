Federal agencies investigating Waunakee plane crash

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WKOW) — Two federal agencies will investigate a plane crashing into a Waunakee neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed to 27 News that it's investigating along with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Two people were aboard the small plane when it crashed into the back of a van. Both were hospitalized with minor injuries.

The owner of the van hit by the plane told 27 News his family is shaken up, but he's happy everyone is safe.