Federal authorities identify contributing factors in Hawaii helicopter crash that killed Madison mom, daughter

KAUAI (WKOW) — Federal investigators are now saying what they think caused a 2019 helicopter crash that killed seven, including a mother and daughter from Madison.
Amy and Jocelyn Gannon joined four other passengers and a pilot on a helicopter tour operated by Safari Aviation on December 26, 2019, while on vacation. The tour was met with adverse weather and crashed in a wooded area on the island of Kauai, killing all seven on board.
On Tuesday, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a portion of its report on its investigation into the incident.
In short, NTSB identifies three contributing factors to the crash: the pilots decision to fly during adverse weather, Safari Aviation's "lack of safety management processes," and the Federal Aviation Administration's delayed implementation of aviation weather cameras in Hawaii.
The report also provides recommendations to the FAA to avoid future incidents, some of the recommendations include:
- Infrastructure improvements enabling continuous radio communication and flight tracking
- Improvements to surveillance of Hawaii air tour operations
- Requirements for tour operations to equip fleets with flight tracking capabilities.