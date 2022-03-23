Federal funding provides $1 million for Center for Black Excellence and Culture

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Center for Black Excellence and Culture is closer to becoming a reality, thanks to federal funding.
The project is receiving the money from the recently-passed government funding bill.
Founder Rev. Dr. Alex Gee said the project is almost halfway to its fundraising goal.
"We have now been supported at a federal level, which means we have already begun our journey to becoming a national model right here in Madison, Wisconsin," Dr. Gee said.
The goal is to open the center next year.
The 65,000-square-foot facility will be located behind the Fountain of Life Church on Madison's south side.