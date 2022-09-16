Federal Highway Commission approves plan to build public electric vehicle charging stations on major Wisconsin roadways

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's plan to expand its electric vehicle charging stations has been approved by the Federal Highway Administration, according to the state Department of Transportation (WisDOT).
WisDOT said the approval will allow it to receive federal funding to implement the Wisconsin Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan.
As part of the plan, public charging stations will be built on several Wisconsin interstates and highways to support long-distance travel in electric vehicles. Approximately 60 stations are expected to be built within 50 miles of each other on major Wisconsin roadways.
Currently, WisDOT said charging stations will be built on several interstates and highways:
- I-90, I-94, I-43, I-41 and I-535
- U.S. highways: US 53, US 151, parts of US 51, WIS 29, US 2 and US 141, and all of US 8 and US 41
WisDOT expects to receive nearly $80 million over the next five years as part of the program.