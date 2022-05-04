Federal judge rejects motion to dismiss Edgewood H.S. lawsuit against Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A federal judge will not dismiss Edgewood High School's lawsuit against the city of Madison.
The city has not allowed Edgewood to upgrade its athletic field, including adding lights.
The school sued the city for religious discrimination, claiming it's being treated differently than the other high schools in Madison.
The city wanted the lawsuit to be dismissed, but a judge decided against that.
In a statement to 27 News, city attorney Michael Haas said, "The court's decision resolved some procedural issues related to the case and does not settle any of the substantive issues raised in the lawsuit. We appreciate that the court dismissed individual City employees from the lawsuit as they are not necessary parties. The case will move forward to a resolution on the merits."