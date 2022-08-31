Federal judge: Wisconsin voters with disabilities can have help returning ballots

MADISON (WKOW) — A federal judge ruled Wednesday Wisconsin voters with disabilities must be allowed to have assistance in physically returning their absentee ballots.

Judge James Peterson ordered the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) to give clerks written instructions by September 9, establishing that the Voting Rights Act requires any voters who need assistance "mailing or delivering their absentee ballots" to their local clerk because of a disability must be allowed to receive that help.

Peterson wrote such voters can get assistance from a person of their choice, as long as that helper wasn't the voter’s employer, an agent of that employer, or someone affiliated with the voter’s union.

Disability rights advocates raised the issue after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled unmanned absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal. The ruling held voters must physically return their own ballot, either in-person to their clerk or through the mail.

Lawyers arguing on behalf of four voters with disabilities, who brought the lawsuit, maintained such a strict interpretation would make it impossible to vote for a number of citizens who physically cannot place their ballot in a mailbox, or deliver to their municipal clerk.

Peterson agreed, ordering the state cannot enforce its voting laws in cases where a voter with a physical disability received help "from a third party in mailing or delivering their absentee ballot to the municipal clerk because the voter requires such assistance."