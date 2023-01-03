Federal lawsuit dismissed involving Edgewood High School lights and City of Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) — A federal court dismissed a case Edgewood High School filed against the City of Madison in favor of the city.
The high school sued on the grounds of religious discrimination after the city would not allow it to upgrade its athletic field to add lights.
A federal judge sided with the City of Madison's argument that Edgewood High School "is not exempt from zoning criteria or resistance from neighborhood associations simply because it is a religious school."
The court issued the dismissal December 30. Therefore, the court hearing scheduled for January 3 was canceled.