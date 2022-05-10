FedEx holds ribbon-cutting for fully automated facility on Madison's northeast side

MADISON (WKOW) — A new major FedEx hub is humming along on the northeast side of Madison.
Officials were able to officially host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, but the facility has been operating since last fall.
The 385,000 square foot facility is fully automated, and FedEx officials say it can handle up to 15,000 packages an hour.
"Automation has come so far that we're able to speed up the network, speed packages and make it a seamless delivery experience for our customers," said Thomas Beeman, managing director at FedEx's Midwest District.
The facility employees over 400 people and is is hiring for full and part time jobs.