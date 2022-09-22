Feeling like fall as we change seasons today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A big cool down has arrived and temperatures will trend below normal for much of the forecast.
We'll see plenty of sunshine today, so grab the shades and the sweaters. We'll only climb to the low 60s this afternoon. Upper 30s to low 40s tonight, marking the coolest weather since May 7th. Friday stays similarly cool with afternoon temperatures in the low 60s.
Isolated showers develop late-day Friday with a higher chance for rain Friday night. Isolated showers lingers into Saturday's forecast with highs in the upper 60s. A few more showers may move in Saturday night and Sunday with highs in the mid 60s to end the weekend.