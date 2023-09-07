Feeling like fall with a big cool down today

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Today's weather is the coolest of the entire forecast.
Highs will only get to the mid to upper 60s as we stay mostly cloudy with a bit of a breeze continuing out of the north up to 15 mph. This all happening after a cold front passed through the region yesterday.
Mostly to partly cloudy in the mid 50s overnight with increasing sunshine through Friday allowing temperatures to climb to the low 70s. The weekend looks beautiful with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Isolated showers and storms will be possible by Sunday with a few more possible on Monday and Tuesday as well.