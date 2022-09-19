 Skip to main content
Feeling summery until fall begins

MADISON (WKOW) - The first half of the week stays warm but a big changeup is approaching by the start of fall.

A few areas of fog are possible north and west of Dane County, but once that lifts mid-morning, expect a sunny, pleasant and dry day ahead in the mid 70s.

Upper 50s tonight with another system moving into Wisconsin bringing a chance for a few showers and storms late at night into early Tuesday. Otherwise, heating up to the mid 80s tomorrow with increasing sunshine and a bit of a breeze from the south up to 15 mph.

We'll be in the low to mid 70s Wednesday with a few, isolated showers possible along a strong cold front that will drop temperatures by the first day of fall on Thursday in the low 60s. Cool conditions continue to end the week.

