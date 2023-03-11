Feller School hosts event to help struggling readers

MADISON (WKOW) — It's National Read Across America Week. In honor of this, Feller School invited families to attend an event aimed at helping struggling readers Saturday.
Guests got to watch the documentary Blame it on Gutenberg at Marcus Point Cinema. The film is about a family’s struggle with dyslexia. After the screening, they had the opportunity to share personal stories and be connected to helpful resources.
Kim Feller, president of Feller School, said she was inspired to dedicate her career to reading reform after seeing countless kids struggle to read during her 20-plus years of teaching.
“What I discovered was a group of kids that I could not bring to grade level. Year after year, they kept coming to me,” Feller said. “I knew in my heart, these children really aren’t reading. They're memorizing words, they're memorizing pattern books, and they're relying on pictures.”
Feller opened Feller School last fall with the goal of making reading easier and more enjoyable for students who struggle with it.
“For some people, that comes easy, and for others, it's very difficult, it's very challenging. And so, those kids oftentimes have what's called Dyslexia. And so, our job is to get these kids to retrain their brains to be more efficient with learning to read,” Feller said.
Feller School is a non-profit school that serves kindergarten through fifth grade. They are now enrolling students for the 2023-2024 school year.
You can read more about the resources Feller School offers children here. You can also donate to its mission here.