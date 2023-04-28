Felony charges filed after Fitchburg homes hit by gunfire

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- Felony charges were filed against two 20-year-olds and one 19-year-old for what authorities say was prohibited target practice in a Fitchburg wildlife area where bullets hit three nearby homes with people inside.

Criminal complaints charge Jose Rosas-Villegas, Luis Rodriguez and Giovanni Cortez with being a party to second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Authorities say the three used an AR-15 rifle October 8, 2022 in the Nevin Springs Fish and Wildlife Area and hit three homes in the nearby Swan Creek Neighborhood.

The complaint says each of the homes was occupied but no one was hurt. It says a bullet pierced a bedroom's walk-in closet in a home on Sunflower Lane. It states a bullet was found on the floor of a second story bathroom in a home on Stoneman Drive.

Rosas Villegas was previously criminally charged after being discovered in the wildlife area in November with a handgun. The current complaint says Rosas Villegas and the other two admitted at that time they had been at Nevin Springs in October with the rifle.

The complaint states Rodriguez provided authorities with two videos of Rosas Villegas firing off the AR-15 in the fish and wildlife area.

The area is posted by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources as allowing hunting with fine-shot shotguns and muzzle loaders. But the type of rifle authorities say was used by the men and target practice is prohibited.

Court records state Rosas Villegas told investigators he thought there was a hill between his group and nearby homes, but conceded he was aware there were homes down range and firing gunshots in that direction could create danger.

The errant gunshots hitting the homes prompted several community meetings. Authorities said more signs specifying park rules were added and law enforcement patrols were increased for a time.

Rosas Villegas, Rodriguez and Cortez are scheduled to make their initial court appearances on the charges next month.