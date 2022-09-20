Fennimore celebrates special anniversary with Heritage Homecoming Weekend

FENNIMORE (WKOW) — The Fennimore Area Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its 100th Anniversary with a special Heritage Homecoming Weekend.
The four-day event coincides with Homecoming week at Fennimore High School and the annual Heritage Day event.
"So, the Fennimore Area Chamber of Commerce is celebrating our 100-year anniversary, which is a huge milestone for us," says Jessica Helms, Community Development Manager of Fennimore. "And really, our families are the heart of our community, and our businesses are the soul of our community, and we couldn't think of any better way to celebrate such a milestone than collaborating with our Fennimore schools and our businesses."
Here's a list of planned activities:
Thursday, September 22
5:00 PM - GONE Chamber 100th Anniversary Tailgate. Enjoy free food from Chamber member businesses, music from Fennimore High School students, yard games, and more!
7:00 PM Spirit Night at Fennimore High School. Join in the fun as Fennimore High School students compete in competitions followed by the annual Powder Puff football game.
Friday, September 23
2:30 PM Homecoming Parade. Businesses, clubs, and community members are encouraged to participate. The FHS Homecoming theme is “Whack the Wildcats” and the Chamber encourages you to thank the community for their support over the last 100 years! To register, contact Mr. Roth, Fennimore High School Guidance Counselor, at 608-822-3245 or rothj@fennimore.k12.wi.us.
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Chamber member Vesperman Farms Ice Cream Truck will be at fellow Chamber member MidWestOne scooping delicious ice cream!
7:00 PM Football vs. Belleville at Fennimore High School
9:30 PM (APPROX.) Fireworks at Oakwood Park to celebrate the Chamber's 100 year anniversary!
Saturday, September 24
8:30 AM Fennimore Cross County Golden Eagle Relays at Hickory Grove Golf Course.
3:00 PM Heritage Day BINGO sponsored by the Lion’s Club at the Memorial Building.
7:00 PM Ladies Night Out at Sugar & Spice Bulk Foods. Gather your family and friends and enjoy a night out! Enjoy refreshments and create a DIY succulent pumpkin. Register by calling 608-822-7733.
8:00 PM Homecoming Dance at Fennimore High School. The grand march will take place at 9:00 pm.
8:00 PM Street Dance in the 7th St. Bar District featuring live music from Electric Juice Box featuring Paul Burton from Chamber member Immuno-Dynamics, Inc.
Sunday, September 25
AT THE FENNIMORE MEMORIAL BUILDING
7:30 AM - 12:00 PM Fennimore FFA Pancake Breakfast. Enjoy all you can eat pancakes, eggs, sausage, applesauce and cheese curds.
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM 34th Annual Fennimore FFA Alumni Farm Toy and Diorama Show. Stop in to view the many vendors and toys on display!
AT THE FENNIMORE HISTORICAL RAILROAD MUSEUM
8:00 AM - GONE Cinnamon roll sale sponsored by the Fennimore Optimist Club.
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM Enjoy the last day of the season! Train rides, free admission to the museum, and fried cheese curds. Judging of old cars, tractors, machinery, and hit and miss engines with three major prizes presented by FFA Alumni. Also, make a stop by Vogel’s to view a nice collection of antique tractors. At 12:00 PM, enjoy a live train robbery reenactment by the Hole in the Sock Gang.
3:30 PM Tractor ride starting at the former Hardee’s parking lot.
AT THE HILLTOP BAR & GRILL
11:00 AM Fennimore Pumpkin Growers Club Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off. Weigh-ins and a silent auction of pumpkins available for sale.
1:00 PM The announcement of the winner and donations to local organizations. You must be a member of the Fennimore Pumpkin Growers Club to compete in the contest. Spectators are welcome and encouraged to stop by and view the giant pumpkins.
AT THE FENNIMORE DOLL & TOY MUSEUM
(all activities are offered free of charge except the food stand)
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM Self-guided museum tours.
10: 00 AM - 2:00 PM Raffle ticket sales, drawing at 2:30 PM.
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM Bean bag toss.
ALL DAY Self-guided Butterfly Garden tour.
10:15 AM - 12:00 PM Hobby (Stick) Horse Show.
11:00 AM - GONE Food stand with burgers, brats, hot dogs.
11:00 AM - 2:30 PM Face painting.
12:30 PM Kiddie Peddle Tractor Pull - registration at 12:30 with Pull beginning at 1:00 PM.