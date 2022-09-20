Fennimore celebrates special anniversary with Heritage Homecoming Weekend

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Dane County through 215 PM CDT... At 132 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cross Plains, or near Middleton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Middleton, Waunakee, McFarland, Monona, Windsor, Cottage Grove, Cross Plains, Shorewood Hills, Maple Bluff, Deansville, Camp Randall Stadium, Pine Bluff, Token Creek, Henry Vilas Zoo and UW-Madison. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH