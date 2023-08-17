Fennimore high school sports teams on probation after breaking WIAA rules

FENNIMORE, Wis. (WKOW) -- All Fennimore high school athletic teams are on probation for a year, according to the Fennimore Community School District.
In a release, the district states the probation stems from students appearing on a summer camp poster on social media for the Fennimore Wrestling Association. The poster had pictures of current Fennimore wrestling student athletes.
Students appearing on the poster violated Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association regulations, which prohibit students from being identified as athletes or appearing as athletes in the promotion of a profit-making event.
The school district was not aware of the poster and was informed of it by the WIAA.
The district then asked the FWA to remove the poster, but the WIAA still penalized the district by putting all high school teams on probation for a year.
On Aug. 11, the Fennimore Community School District appealed the determination, stating Fennimore shouldn't be singled out and penalized for a rule plagued with confusion" and the year penalty was too much for a single violation.
The appeal failed, and the high school is set to be on probation until June 2024. If anything further happens that violates WIAA rules, the district may be hit with further penalties.
The school district states the probationary status has not had any impact on regular season competitions or post season tournaments.
The district also stated it will work to educate the school community that any pictures of student athletes in non-school events violate WIAA rules.