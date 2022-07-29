Fennimore man charged with producing, possessing child pornography

MADISON (WKOW) — A Fennimore man is facing federal charges for producing and possessing child pornography.
According to Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, James Gibson, 53, was federally indicted on July 13. That indictment was unsealed when Gibson was arrested in Yellowstone National Park Wednesday.
Gibson is charged with four counts of "using minors to engage in sexually explicit content for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the conduct." According to O'Shea, Gibson used a phone to produce child pornography four times between January 2020 and September 2021.
He also faces a single count of possessing child pornography. O'Shea says Gibson had a phone with "visual depictions of minors engaging in sexual explicit content" in November 2021. At least one of the depictions was a minor under the age of 12.
If convicted, Gibson faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in federal prison on each production charge and a maximum of 20 years on the possession charge.
The charges against Gibson come after a multijurisdictional investigation.