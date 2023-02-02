Festival Foods' Lights the Isthmus returns for third year

MADISON (WKOW) — Lights the Isthmus is coming back this summer for its third year at Breese Stevens Fields.
Hosted by Festival Foods, the event is family-friendly and features local bands, food and drinks, and a 20-minute-long fireworks show.
The fireworks can be seen around the city, but are best viewed from within the stadium.
The event starts at 6 p.m. on July 1 and music will start right away.
General admission is $12, with kids 12 and under free with any paying adult. Tickets to the all-inclusive Millipore Sigma Rooftop are $55, and holders get three beers, food and unlimited Pepsi products.
Tickets are on pre-sale from February 10 at 8 a.m. to February 12 at 8 a.m. Tickets will officially go on sale on February 12 at 8 a.m.
27 News is a proud sponsor of the event.