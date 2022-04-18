Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus returns to downtown Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus will return to Breese Stevens Field in downtown Madison this Fourth of July weekend.
The general manager of Big Top Events, Tristan Straub, appeared on Wake Up Wisconsin Monday to make the exclusive announcement.
The Independence Day celebration will be held Saturday, July 2. There will be local bands, food, beverages and, of course, a large fireworks display.
"We are excited to continue a partnership with Festivals Foods to bring family-friendly entertainment and another amazing fireworks display to Downtown Madison,” said Straub.
The musical acts this year include;
- Forward Marching Band (Community-Based Music Collective)
- Kat and the Hurricane (Synth Pop Rock)
- Marcus Porter (Hip-Hop/R&B)
- Pine Travelers (Americana/Folk/Rock)
- Uncommon Denominator (1960’s-Current Cover Band)
Adults will pay $10 to get in the door, and children under 12 are free with a paying adult. You can purchase tickets ahead of time, HERE.
