...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM CDT Saturday. Peak winds will occur
from late morning through mid afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Festival Foods partners with Kellogg to stock local food pantry shelves

  Updated
  • 0
Festival Foods

Courtesy: Festival Foods

MADISON (WKOW) — If you want to support Wisconsin food pantries, head to Festival Foods and buy some Kellogg's cereal!

Festival Foods and Kellogg Company joining forces this November to stock food pantry shelves.

For every selected Kellogg product, Kellogg will donate up to 100,000 meals to Festival Foods’ Food for Neighbors program.

This will benefit over 50 Wisconsin food pantries, and all donations will stay in the community where they were collected.

To support your local food pantries, you can buy the following Kellogg products:

  • Mini Wheats Original
  • Frosted Flakes (all varieties)
  • Froot Loops (all varieties)
  • Apple Jacks
  • Corn Pops

If you prefer to shop online, you can still rack up meals for your local food pantry by using Festival Foods’ Click N Go service.

To find out more about ways that Festival Foods supports the communities it serves, visit the Festival Foods Community Involvement webpage.

