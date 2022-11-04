Festival Foods partners with Kellogg to stock local food pantry shelves

MADISON (WKOW) — If you want to support Wisconsin food pantries, head to Festival Foods and buy some Kellogg's cereal!
Festival Foods and Kellogg Company joining forces this November to stock food pantry shelves.
For every selected Kellogg product, Kellogg will donate up to 100,000 meals to Festival Foods’ Food for Neighbors program.
This will benefit over 50 Wisconsin food pantries, and all donations will stay in the community where they were collected.
To support your local food pantries, you can buy the following Kellogg products:
- Mini Wheats Original
- Frosted Flakes (all varieties)
- Froot Loops (all varieties)
- Apple Jacks
- Corn Pops
If you prefer to shop online, you can still rack up meals for your local food pantry by using Festival Foods’ Click N Go service.
To find out more about ways that Festival Foods supports the communities it serves, visit the Festival Foods Community Involvement webpage.