 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin and southeast
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in south central
Wisconsin, Columbia, Dane, Green, Iowa, Lafayette and Rock. In
southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee,
Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may
become clogged with debris.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Festival Foods to host hiring event at all locations

  • Updated
Festival Foods

Courtesy: Festival Foods

(WKOW) -- Festival Foods is hosting a hiring event this week at all of its locations.

The Wisconsin-based grocer is welcoming job-seekers Tuesday and Wednesday to open interviews for hourly, seasonal and leadership opportunities. They are looking for both full time and part time workers.

“We are a company that is committed to developing our associates, and we put that commitment into action every time a new associate joins our team," said Victoria Ertl, Festival Foods recruiter.

You can stop by either day during these times:

  • Tuesday, September 13 | 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 
  • Wednesday, September 14 | 2-6 p.m.

More information about openings at Festival Foods is available by emailing careers@festfoods.com or by visiting festfoods.com/careers.

Recommended for you