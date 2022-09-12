Festival Foods to host hiring event at all locations

(WKOW) -- Festival Foods is hosting a hiring event this week at all of its locations.
The Wisconsin-based grocer is welcoming job-seekers Tuesday and Wednesday to open interviews for hourly, seasonal and leadership opportunities. They are looking for both full time and part time workers.
“We are a company that is committed to developing our associates, and we put that commitment into action every time a new associate joins our team," said Victoria Ertl, Festival Foods recruiter.
You can stop by either day during these times:
- Tuesday, September 13 | 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Wednesday, September 14 | 2-6 p.m.
More information about openings at Festival Foods is available by emailing careers@festfoods.com or by visiting festfoods.com/careers.