Festival of Color promotes inclusivity in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Festival of Color returns to Beloit Saturday with a sense of inclusivity and camaraderie.
The 3rd annual Advocates of Color event welcomes guests to enjoy not only games and entertainment, but a feeling of community at Summit Park.
The Advocates of Color group works to promote inclusiveness and build relationships with people of color in Rock County. Monyka Roberts, a Rapid Rehousing Case Manager, says that the group works to protect the rights, well-being, and interests of people of color.
The Festival of Color gives the group an "opportunity to partner with other advocates of color working in the community to embrace and provide education to underserved populations," Roberts said.
While the evening is highlighted by whimsical games, food, face painting and prizes, the festival invites opportunities beyond entertainment.
Event attendees are given the chance to meet-and-greet with Advocates from Family Services and other local agencies.
"When agencies and companies that serve our area come together to offer knowledge and encourage the importance of their resources, we build a stronger, more collective population here in Rock County," Roberts said.