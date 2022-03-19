Festivities in Milwaukee for Badger fans ahead of Iowa State game

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- After Wisconsin's first-round win Friday in the NCAA tournament, Wisconsin Athletics is inviting Badger fans to the Deer District in downtown Milwaukee on Sunday to continue enjoying March Madness.
The Badgers will face Iowa State Sunday at 5:10 p.m. at Fiserv Forum.
You can get ready for the game at the MECCA Bar and Restaurant, where you can enjoy all the NCAA Tournament action leading up to Wisconsin's big game.
The UW Band, Spirit Squad and Bucky Badger will all perform at 3:15 p.m. inside and, weather permitting, outside before the game. There will also be free Badger giveaways while supplies last.
The MECCA opens at 10 a.m., and fans are encouraged to arrive early.
You can make reservations here, and you will be able to get general admission seating at the bar while space is available.