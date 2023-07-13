Fete de Marquette kicks off in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- One of Madison's biggest festivals kicked off Thursday.
Fete de Marquette is back at McPike Park with four days of live music, food and fun activities.
The event raises money for the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center, which provides services for kids and adults.
The event celebrates French heritage and the historic Marquette neighborhood.
"Fete de Marquette is a celebration of place. The place is the Ishtmus, if you will, in the city of Madison. We lift up who we are, we invite the community to all come out and come together in a celebration of belonging a sense of place," Gary Kallas, executive director of the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center said.
The festival runs through Sunday.
You can see the lineup of musicians here.