Fete de Marquette wraps up another successful year of fundraising

MADISON (WKOW) -- One of Madison's biggest festivals of the year wrapped up at McPike Park Sunday.
Fete de Marquette offered four days of live music and activities like hula hooping, dancing and karaoke.
The event has a bigger mission though. It raises money for the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center.
Aza Muzorewa has been teaching there for the past decade. He said money raised makes the center's summer camp and after-school program possible for many kids, free of charge.
"We pride ourselves on making sure that kids have a place to come and be safe and be able to feel like they can be a kid there," he said. "So, we don't want money to be an obstacle. We offer financial assistance."
Beyond allowing the center to offer programs, he said the money lets it offer memorable activities within the programs.
"The proceeds from the La Fete de Marquette go towards providing money for us going on trips, providing us to get materials -- whether it be books, whether it be large motor or small motor activities to provide the kids," Muzorewa said.
