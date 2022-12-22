 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Westerly wind gusts increasing to 40 to 50 MPH today.
Frigid wind chills of 25 to 40 below zero through tonight.
Areas of blowing and drifting snow with reduced visibilities.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The strong winds will
cause blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibility. Commutes
will likely be impacted through this evening. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills as
low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Few cancellations out of Dane County Airport as snow dies down and winds ramp up

  • Updated
  • 0
Airport Still.tif

MADISON (WKOW) -- Holiday travel is always busy but add in a winter storm and the airport can get even more hectic. Most flights out of Dane County Airport are set to depart on time other than two cancellations headed to Chicago and Dallas.

Communications Director with the Dane County Airport, Michael Riechers, says staff has been prepping to keep runways clean and terminals warm since early this week.

Snow can impact flights whether it's actively falling or being blown around, so one of their main priorities has been keeping runways clear for departures and arrivals. 

Riechers says that with 68 total arrivals and departures scheduled through Dane County Airport on Thursday, there were only three cancellations.

While there won't be much more snow accumulation, high winds will continue to blow the snow around, making conditions a bit more difficult on the road and in the air. Riechers suggests travelers get to the airport with plenty of time before their departure to stay safe on slick roads with wiggle room to get through security lines.

Tags

Recommended for you