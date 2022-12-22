Few cancellations out of Dane County Airport as snow dies down and winds ramp up

MADISON (WKOW) -- Holiday travel is always busy but add in a winter storm and the airport can get even more hectic. Most flights out of Dane County Airport are set to depart on time other than two cancellations headed to Chicago and Dallas.
Communications Director with the Dane County Airport, Michael Riechers, says staff has been prepping to keep runways clean and terminals warm since early this week.
Snow can impact flights whether it's actively falling or being blown around, so one of their main priorities has been keeping runways clear for departures and arrivals.
Riechers says that with 68 total arrivals and departures scheduled through Dane County Airport on Thursday, there were only three cancellations.
While there won't be much more snow accumulation, high winds will continue to blow the snow around, making conditions a bit more difficult on the road and in the air. Riechers suggests travelers get to the airport with plenty of time before their departure to stay safe on slick roads with wiggle room to get through security lines.