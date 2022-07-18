Few fireworks in first Democratic Senate debate; new fundraising reports show growing gap

MADISON (WKOW) -- One of the most notable sights in the first debate between Democratic hopefuls seeking to challenge Sen. Ron Johnson was a lack of direct criticism between the candidates.
Instead, each of the Democrats on stage Sunday night at Marquette University focused largely on Johnson, the polarizing Republican seeking a third term in a race that could decide which party controls the U.S. Senate.
Anthony Chergosky, a political science professor at UW-La Crosse, said he was most surprised by none of the candidates going after the two favorites based on polling to this point.
"I was honestly expecting the frontrunners in the race, [Lt. Gov.] Mandela Barnes and Alex Lasry, to come under more scrutiny," Chergosky said. "To garner more criticism."
In a Marquette Law poll taken in June, Barnes surged to 25 percent. Lasry kept pace by improving to 21 percent. Godlewski and Nelson got small bumps of support but trailed behind at nine and seven percent, respectively.
However, the largest voting bloc was still the 'undecided' camp, which included 36 percent of respondents.
The sharpest exchange came between Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson and State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski. Nelson called out Godlewski for not voting in the 2016 election, blaming such non-voters for former President Donald Trump defeating Hillary Clinton.
Trump was then able to appoint three U.S. Supreme Court justices. The new conservative justices were responsible for the vote striking down federal abortion rights under Roe v. Wade.
"In 2016, people here did not turn out to vote, including Sarah Godlewski," Nelson said.
"I don't need to be lectured by any men about how important the 2016 election was," Godlewski responded.
Rather than attack their opponents, the candidates largely focused on the messages they've honed throughout the campaign.
Godlewski admonished her opponents, saying she raised the alarm about the loss of abortion rights before anyone else in the race did.
Nelson promoted himself as a progressive firebrand who has a track record of winning in a conservative county.
Barnes told stories of growing up in Milwaukee at a time when when more middle-class manufacturing jobs were available, and having experienced the crime that took hold after companies moved those jobs overseas.
Lasry, the son of a billionaire co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, touted the team's commitment to using union labor in building Fiserv Forum and paying arena workers a minimum of $15 an hour.
Steven Olikara, founder of the Millennial Action Project, also met the criteria to appear on stage. He focused on his pledge to pursue laws eliminating the influence of money in politics.
"I was really struck that it was a low-key affair," Chergosky said. "But, then again, that tracks the broader tone of this campaign, where there hasn't been a lot of negative campaigning."
Chergosky also noted the lack of new specific policy pledges in the debate. Among those that stood out were Barnes saying he supported allowing abortions to be provided on federal land, and Nelson calling to nationalize the oil industry.
"There just wasn't a lot that was new," Chergosky said. "And I think that's another reason why this debate really doesn't change the overall state of this race."
Campaign finance reports: Johnson raking in cash, plus Lasry making big self-funded push
Friday night was the deadline for Senate candidates to disclose how much money they raised between April and June. The second quarter reports posted by the Federal Election Commission also revealed how the candidates raised their money, and how much they currently have in the bank.
Among Democrats, the biggest number was the $7 million Lasry reported raising. $6.5 million of that sum came from Lasry himself, as he positioned himself to make an advertising push in the final three weeks before the August 9 primary. Over the course of his campaign, Lasry has loaned himself $12.3 million.
"He has far more resources than any other candidate in the field," Chergosky said. "And we know that his campaign resources have been quite successful in raising his profile."
Taking out self-loans, Barnes has the most successful fundraising quarter, bringing in $2.1 million. He reported having nearly $1.5 million in cash on hand.
Godlewski's report showed she loaned herself $660,000 this past quarter. She raised more than $900,000 and reported having about $465,000 in cash on hand.
Nelson reported raising a little less than $230,000 and goes into the home stretch of the campaign with about $242,000 on hand.
Each of the Democrats' fundraising was well behind Johnson, who took in nearly $6.2 million without any self-loaning. The incumbent reported having more than $3.5 million on hand.
Chergosky said Johnson's fundraising success highlighted the national interest in Wisconsin's Senate race, as well as Johnson's polarizing nature, given his stated involvement in an effort to pass a slate of fake Trump electors to then-Vice President Mike Pence and comments on the COVID-19 pandemic that most of the medical community has rejected.
"Ron Johnson generates enormous enthusiasm among his party's base," Chergosky said. "That brings in money. It also will bring in money to try to defeat him on the Democratic side."