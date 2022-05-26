Few more showers and storms develop today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - We get a break from the rain this morning, but more showers and storms move in this afternoon and evening.
A slow-moving, broad area of low pressure will track towards southern Wisconsin increasing rain chances again. There is a very limited chance for a severe storm close to the Illinois border with a high wind gust, hail and heavy downpour threat. Conditions will be muggy and mild with temps in the low 70s.
Isolated showers tonight in the low 50s with a cloudy start to Friday, with slow clearing by the afternoon and temps in the upper 60s to low 70s. We'll warm up for the unofficial start of summer this weekend. Mid 70s Saturday with isolated storms possible. A couple more are possible overnight with climbing temps Sunday in the low 80s with humidity levels rising. Upper 80s Monday, with heat index values in the low 90s.