Few shower chances before the weekend

MADISNO (WKOW) - Isolated shower chances this morning ahead of a mainly dry afternoon.
Rain is moving in along a cold front which will reinforce the mild temperatures for the rest of the week. We'll be seasonal in the low 80s with a drying and clearing trend this afternoon.
We'll fall to the low 60s tonight with a few showers redeveloping around or after midnight before clearing early in the morning with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Plenty of sunshine and low humidity in the mid 70s Friday, low 80s Saturday and mid 80s Sunday with a few showers and storms possibly returning Monday.