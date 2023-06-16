Fifth day of search for missing teen underway near Devil's Lake State Park

SAUK COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) -- Day five of the search for missing James Yoblonski is underway in Sauk County.
Officers from across the state gathered near Devil's Lake State Park to search for the 13-year-old again Friday.
Yoblonski left home early Monday Morning. Authorities said he drove a family car to a spot in Baraboo and hasn't been seen or heard from since.
On Monday, a makeshift campsite was found near US 12 and the Sauk hill.
On Wednesday, more K-9s were brought in to search. And planes, including a Black Hawk helicopter, looked for Yoblonski from above.
Thursday, Lt. Steven Schram with the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said searchers have come across signs of life, including cut branches and possible boot prints.
James' father told 27 News James received a survival book earlier in the year. And he believes the teen took the book with him when he went into the woods. A missing gun has also not been found.
This is a developing story.