Fight at Darlington swimming pool sends teen to emergency room

DARLINGTON (WKOW) — A teenager was taken to the emergency room after a fight between teens at the Darlington Swimming Pool Tuesday evening, according to the Darlington Police Department (DPD).
The DPD said in a Facebook post that there were a "series of physical disturbances" that occurred at the pool and nearby basketball courts. Officers have seen video of the incident.
"Frankly, it was pretty graphic, and younger witnesses may have found it disturbing," the post reads.
DPD recommends parents who had children at the pool last night may want to ask their children if they saw the fight and if they want to talk about it.
Before having this conversation, you may consider referring the National Child Traumatic Stress Network's "Talking to Children when Scary Things Happen" tip sheet.
DPD said that this was an "isolated and rare" incident and that the Parks Department is taking "swift action" to ban those involved from the parks.
If you or your children witnessed any part of the disturbance, especially if you or your child has video of it, contact the Darlington Police Department at 608-776-4984.
An investigation into this incident is ongoing.