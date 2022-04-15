Fight at Sherman Middle School causes lockout and large police response

MADISON (WKOW) -- A fight between students at a Sherman Middle School elicited a substantial law enforcement response and lockout Friday afternoon, according to a Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) spokesperson.
"We are in the midst of responding to an altercation among students which caused the school to activate a lockout status," LeMonds said in an statement. "I can confirm a large first responder response due to the activation of a lockout."
The fight began around 12:30 p.m. and involved a dozen students, according to the City of Madison Police Department. A staff member also said that the fight began in one area indoors then spread outside.
School staff and police were eventually able to separate the group and break up the fight.
A student and MMSD staff member were injured in the incident, and a couple of officers also suffered minor injuries.
LeMonds said the lockout was lifted as of his email at 2:13 p.m.
LeMonds added the school is continuing to respond to and investigate the incident, and did not say how the incident began.