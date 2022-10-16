Fight between family members downtown leaves two injured

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating a fight early Sunday morning that left two people injured.
Madison Police Department (MPD) responded to a disturbance on the 100 block of E. Main Street between family members around 2:30 a.m.
In a release, Sgt. Nicholas Pine said one individual in the fight used a self-defense keychain "causing substantial battery level injuries to two victims."
Pine reported two people were caught. Police are still looking for another individual involved in the fight. But, there is no threat to the public.
The investigation is ongoing. MPD asks if you have any additional information of video of the incident call (608) 255-2345 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers (608) 266-6014.