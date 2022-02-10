File your taxes for free at a Madison library

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Public Library is ready to help people file their taxes this season.
For more than a decade, the library system has worked with volunteers through IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and AARP tax assistance programs to help people file their taxes electronically and for free.
"Assistance is available for individuals with disabilities, seniors, non-English speakers, and individuals who qualify for homestead credit or earned income credit," said Tana Elias, the digital services and marketing manager for Madison Public Library.
This year, libraries have a selection of pre-printed federal tax forms and instruction booklets for people to pick up during library hours. There are also a selection of Wisconsin tax forms available, too.
Elias says that offering tax assistance provides significant economic benefits. They did a study in 2017. That year, the average refund was over $1,000, for a total of over $1.7 million in total refunds.
"Returning those tax dollars to our local economy is incredibly important," she said.
An additional estimated $325,000 were saved in fees through the use of the free online filing service.
Central Library will start accepting appointments for March and April on Feb. 16, and Sequoia Library starts accepting appointments on Feb. 18.
For more information on tax assistance and filing for free at these local libraries, click here.
This year's tax filing deadline is April 18, 2022.