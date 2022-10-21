Fill the Hill marks 10 years of giving back to UW-Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Pink flamingos can be seen on Bascom Hill on UW-Madison's campus Friday morning.
The annual event is a fundraising initiative for the university. For each gift given during Fill the Hill, a flamingo appears.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the event. In that time, more than $2,040,000 has been raised.
Fill the Hill started as a prank in the 70s when students placed 1,800 birds on Bascom Hill. It now unifies alumni and friends, inspiring them to support the university’s mission and the UW for future generations.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, a special student celebration is happening on Bascom Hill with activities and giveaways.