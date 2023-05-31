Final co-defendant in Anisa Scott's death enters plea agreement

MADISON (WKOW) — The third co-defendant in the 2020 death of 11-year-old Anisa Scott has taken a plea deal.

Jerry Ward appeared in court Wednesday for a hearing where he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of first degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime. He was originally charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime.

As a result of the plea a count of attempted first degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and felony bail jumping were dismissed. Several other pending felony cases against Ward filed in 2020, 2021 and 2022 were also dismissed as a result of the plea.

Online court records show Ward was originally going to enter a no contest plea, but entered a guilty plea instead— after prosecutors met with Scott's family regarding the no contest plea.

Ward was scheduled to go to trial in less than a week. His trial date had been moved several times.

Ward's other co-defendants, Andre Brown and Perion Carreon, have already pleaded guilty and been convicted in Scott's death. Brown was sentenced to 35 years in prison followed by 25 years of extended supervision, while Carreon was given 30 years in prison followed by 25 years of extended supervision.

Both Brown and Carreon have started the process to appeal their convictions.