Final cool day, then a big warm up

MADISON (WKOW) - Below average temperatures continue today and it still is breezy, but that trend doesn't last much longer.
More clouds than sun today with low 50s this afternoon and wind chills in the mid 40s, as a breeze gusts up to 30 mph from the northwest. Skies clear tonight and winds slack off, causing a chilly set up in the low 30s. Think about any sensitive plants you need to cover up or bring inside.
Warmer weather takes over the rest of the forecast with a sunnier Wednesday and highs in the upper 50s. Upper 60s by Thursday with partly sunny skies. Isolated, spotty rain showers return Thursday night and Friday, but conditions stay mild with highs in the upper 60s.
Drier and sunnier Saturday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s with a few rain shower chances returning Sunday, though we stay just as warm.