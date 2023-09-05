Final day of heatwave for the first day of school

Download the 27 StormTrack weather app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Humidity will make it feel even hotter than it's been all holiday weekend.
Temperatures quickly climb to the low 90s today with a heat index in the mid to upper 90s. It'll still be breezy with winds out of the south up to 15 mph under a sun-cloud mix. A stay shower or storm is possible during the day, but we have a higher chance for rain tonight and Wednesday.
It'll be the first time in 19 days we will have seen rain, so it's certainly needed. A couple of storms tonight could be strong with a damaging wind and hail threat, mainly west and north of Madison.
Conditions will still be humid Wednesday with a few more showers and storms possible. Temperatures top off in the low 80s with a heat index in the mid 80s as the cold front bringing rain chances moves by.
That'll drop temperatures significantly late week and this weekend. Highs in the upper 60s expected Thursday with cloudier skies. Some sunshine Friday in the low 70s and it looks like a beautiful upcoming weekend in the mid to upper 70s.