Final debate between Johnson, Barnes gets personal

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) - The final Wisconsin Senate debate between Republican Senator Ron Johnson and Democrat Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes got personal Thursday night.
The two candidates debated on key issues like inflation, police reform, and abortion. Barnes went on the attack against Johnson, accusing him of doing nothing while in office, other than line his own pockets.
"Senator Johnson has received $1.2 million in campaign support from the NRA from the gun lobby," Barnes said. "Of course, he's going to say there's nothing that can be done. He's bought and paid for. He is in their pockets," said Barnes.
Johnson said he was proud of what he has accomplished, and said Barnes had no accomplishments whatsoever. He accused Barnes of doing nothing but lie.
"He's a performer, he's an actor," said Johnson. "The falsehoods just roll off his tongue. So again, I caution all of you take everything that Lieutenant Governor Barnes says, with a huge grain of salt," said Johnson.
The debate came a day after the Marquette Law Poll showed Johnson with an apparent lead. The same poll showed Barnes had a lead in August.
The winner of the Senate seat will be determined in the midterm elections on November 8th.