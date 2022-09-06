Final mild day with a warm up on track

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temps stay fall-like another day before summery weather returns to the forecast later this week.
Patchy fog is back this morning, lifting mid-morning with partly sunny skies the rest of the day and highs in the mid 70s. More patchy fog is possible late tonight in the mid to upper 50s.
Sunnier skies return Wednesday as high pressure moves in from the north. That'll warm us to the low 80s. Sunny conditions Thursday in the mid 80s and similarly warm on Friday with a breeze picking up through the day from the south.
A few showers and storms may return later in the day Saturday as a cold front advances towards Wisconsin. We have a higher chance for showers and storms Saturday night and Sunday with cooler temperatures returning next week on the back side of this system.