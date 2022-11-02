Final pre-election poll shows Wisconsin Governor, Senate races are toss-ups

MADISON (WKOW) — The Marquette Law School has issued its last poll ahead of the Nov. 8th general election, and the results show two major races are considered toss-ups.
Both the Wisconsin governor's race and U.S. Senate race are even closer than before.
According to the latest poll, Republican incumbent Ron Johnson is supported by 50% of likely voters, while Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes is supported by 48%. In the last poll, Johnson had 52% and Barnes 46% of likely voters.
For registered voters in the Senate race, the gap is slightly more. The poll shows Johnson has support from 48% of registered voters and Barnes 45%.
The race for governor is even closer. According to the poll, Democratic incumbent Governor Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels both are supported by 48% of likely voters. This is a slight change from the last poll, which showed Evers had 47% of support and Michels 46%.
Among registered voters, 44% support Evers and 45% Michels.
Marquette Law School said the poll was conducted from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1, in which the school interviewed 802 registered voters and 679 likely voters. The margin of error is 4.6 percentage points and 4.8 percentage points, respectively.