Final push for votes begins in tight U.S. Senate race

MADISON (WKOW) — Your vote could make the difference in who comes out victorious in the Midterm Races this November. That's why candidates on both sides of the aisle are doing all they can to win you over before Election Day.
On Friday, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes and Republican incumbent Senator Ron Johnson held early voting events.
Democrats gathered for at Graze restaurant. There, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin said she needed a better partner in Washington, and that partner is Mandela Barnes.
"I think the Badger State, and all of you deserve to have two Senators working for you day and night in the United States Senate," Baldwin said.
Barnes said he would do more for Wisconsin than Johnson by advocating for affordable, healthcare, safer schools and more jobs for working class people.
"Not only will Ron Johnson not fight for our jobs, he's fighting against our retirement security," Barnes said. "This is the person that was with social security Medicare on the chopping block."
Barnes also said he would support the integrity of elections and reproductive freedom.
"Women of the state should be appalled. They should be offended at the fact that Ron Johnson was so audacious as to say if you don't like the laws, you can just move," Barnes said.
Meanwhile Republicans, including Johnson and candidate for Governor Tim Michaels, gathered in Green Bay Friday to rally for votes.
There, Johnson said he should be re-elected because he is focused on addressing border security, crime and inflation.
"What we need to do is we need to drastically reduce the deficit spending that sparks inflation," Johnson said. "We also have to become more energy independent— drill for oil, so we bring down the cost of gasoline and energy."
Johnson also said he supported transparency in the election process, following news that a Milwaukee election official has been charged with election fraud.
"We need full chain of custody, in terms of watching absentee ballots—watching them be tallied, watching the burner sticks taken out of the machines, delivered to the election control system, we need total observation. We need complete transparency," Johnson said.
A new Spectrum News/Siena College poll released Thursday shows Midterm races are coming down to the wire. In the race for U.S. Senate, the poll reveals 47% favor Johnson and 45% favor Barnes.
Both parties encourage you to get out and vote. You can find your polling place here.