Final warm day with storm chances returning

MADISON (WKOW) - A weather system will usher in a big warm up ahead of a significant cooldown heading towards the start of fall.
A clipper is moving through central Wisconsin, bringing a few showers and storms through midday. Highest coverage will be north and northeast of Madison. Clouds clear out as temps rise to the mid 80s this afternoon and a heat index approaching 90° as the humidity soars under a passing warm front.
The trailing cold front moves through tonight causing a much cooler trend the rest of the forecast. Low to mid 70s Wednesday with a breeze out of the northwest gusting up to 25 mph. Even cooler for the first day of fall in the low 60s and we'll stay like that Friday, too. Isolated showers ae possible late-day Friday and overnight before drying with sunnier conditions Saturday with highs around 70°. Upper 60s with a few showers returning Saturday night into Sunday.