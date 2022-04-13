Final warm day with storm chances

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After missing most severe weather Tuesday, we have one more chance ahead of a colder, drier stretch of weather.
A cold front moving in from west to east will spark off a few more showers this morning with storms flaring up this afternoon. As the cold front sweeps through though, the chance for severe weather will be confined to areas east of Madison. Gusty winds and hail are the main concerns.
Otherwise, we'll be warm and breezy with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s before temps tumbling to the 50s by the evening drive due to the cold front setting the stage for much colder weather the rest of the forecast.
Highs will be in the 40s Thursday with wind chills in the 30s as winds howl with 10-25 mph winds, gusting up to 40 mph!