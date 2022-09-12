Finally drying out

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After rain soaked Wisconsin throughout the weekend, we are finally beginning to dry out. A cut off slow will slowly be spinning eastward and behind it, sunny conditions will take over. But, because it seems to be a running trend... rain may return by the upcoming weekend.
Over the last 48 hours, some folks have accumulated over 3" of rain while communities closer to Milwaukee has accumulated 4-6" of rain. That amount of rain did allow for Milwaukee to break a new daily rainfall record. Within our viewing area, we did not break any new records.
The rain will continue to taper off throughout Monday with light to moderate rainfall. By the time we head into the late afternoon/early evening onwards, conditions will quickly start to dry and we'll stay dry from Tuesday through Friday of the upcoming week. That'll allow temperatures to climb out of the 60s and stay in the 70s and 80s through the upcoming weekend.