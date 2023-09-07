Finding Common Ground: A gun safety conversation led by two people on opposite sides of the debate

VERONA (WKOW) -- For the second year in a row, community members are sitting down face-to-face to talk about gun safety.
"If we can manage to preempt one major event, whether it be a solo event or a mass event, then it's time well spent," Mike Ehly, co-host of Thursday's forum said.
Ehly says guns have been a part of his life for his whole life. He started hunting with his father then brought the sport to his children.
"I'm a gun owner, I have a responsibility, and that's to make sure that my guns are secured," Ehly said. "I grew up hunting in Wisconsin. I've been here all my life...so I learned the respect for the gun."
Co-host for Thursday's discussion, Lauren Cohen, says she grew up just the opposite. After having kids, she joined the organization Moms Demand Action. A "grassroots movement" fighting for ways to protect people from gun violence.
Cohen met Ehly for the first time last year when Ehly hosted his first solo discussion on the topic, "The Guns in Our Lives," prompted by the school shooting in Uvalde, TX.
"I just felt I couldn't stand by and keep my mouth shut," Ehly said. "I had to say something, do something, whether it works or not."
"I wanted to hear a different perspective," Cohen said. "At the same time, Mike also had the same concerns that I did, and I felt like we could find some common ground and meet each other in a different place than where I might be with my fellow volunteers."
Cohen says the pair started with breakfast.
"We were able to have some conversations that were a little bit more in depth," Cohen said. "But I learned a lot. And it's just been really great to speak to someone who comes from a different place than I do."
As the pair continued to talk about their stances on gun safety, they realized bringing together more people whose beliefs vary on the topic could have a bigger impact.
"That's what this is all about. Having the gun advocates and the gun opponents sit down and just talk," Ehly said. "[That] will get more accomplished by looking at each other in the face and saying, 'This is my belief. I may not agree with you. But this is why I don't agree with you.' And by talking it through, we've got a more balanced conversation."
At Thursday's discussion, Cohen and Ehly went over common gun safety practices like how to make sure your gun is locked away properly. Plus, officers from the Dane County Sheriff and the DNR were there to answer any additional questions and hand out free gun locks, no questions asked.