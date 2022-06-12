Finding formula with Facebook: how social media has helped Madison's baby formula problem

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the shortage of baby formula continues, one mother's Facebook page has helped hundreds of parents in the Madison area find formula for their babies.
Madison Area Formula Finders is a Facebook page that allows people to share when they see baby formula on store shelves so those on the lookout can know where to go to find food for their babies.
Jennifer Ford is one of the many parents who has used the page to find formula.
"It's been really hard finding anything because you have to be WIC approved," Ford said. "It's been a huge mess."
However, Ford says after she stumbled upon the Facebook page online, she's been able to find way more formula for her son.
"I see people sharing, like, where there's possible formula that are available to help out," Ford said. "Even people that don't have kids or have older kids, they're, like, helping out, and it's super, super helpful."
The page was actually started by a mother in Johnson Creek, Lorelei Schultz, who, after struggling to find formula for her own child, decided to take action.
"What started it for me was finding so many people on my Facebook feed who were sharing that they had formula to give or that they were searching for a specific formula," Schultz said. "So in my mind, I was like, there's got to be a place, a specific place that they can share this information, and there wasn't, so I started one."
Since, Madison Area Formula Finders has amassed almost 400 followers, and members post hourly.
It's helped dozens of parents like Ford find food for their babies. While Ford has never met Schultz, she says she's eternally grateful for what she's done.
"I'm forever grateful," Ford said. "It's immense help for all mothers, and it's amazing that somebody comes up with something like that. I'm super, super grateful."