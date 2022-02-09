Finding the right florist for Valentine's Day bouquet

MADISON (WKOW) -- Valentine's Day will be here before we know it, and if you're a traditionalist, you'll want to find the right florist for a bouquet.
The Better Business Bureau wants to remind you of these steps before you send flowers.
Do your research: Make sure you read what previous customers have to say, and see how the business responds to complaints. During the holidays, orders for flowers increase dramatically, and prices often go up too. Find the best time to order from the florist of your choice to make sure your order arrives on time.
Be a savvy shopper, pay with a credit card: Take your time and read the fine print before submitting your order. When you find the best bouquet, pay with a credit card. Credit cards provide additional protection and they're easier to dispute charges. Look for added fees like shipping, handling and delivery. Review your order and verify the total before confirming your purchase.
Know the delivery method and track your purchase: Many online florists tend to have different delivery methods, whether it's same-day, standard or guaranteed delivery. Be sure you know which service you are paying for and allow for enough time for your flowers to arrive. When using a third party to deliver flowers, sign up for confirmation emails or texts so you can track its delivery.