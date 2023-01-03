Fire at Associated Milk Producers, Inc. leads to butter runoff in Portage

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A dairy plant fire in Portage caused butter to run out of the building Monday night, according to the Portage Fire Department.
In a news release, Fire Chief Troy Haase said crews were called to Associated Milk Producers, Inc. at about 9:15 p.m. for a report of smoke and fire at the commercial concrete building.
Chief Haase said crews had a hard time getting into the building because of heat, smoke and butter runoff.
The fire started in a room where butter was stored and as it heated, it began to flow through the structure.
Chief Haase said the Portage Hazmat Team was called in to help contain the runoff into storm sewers and into the canal.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources plans to visit the area today to assess the runoff.
No injuries were reported and fire officials said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
