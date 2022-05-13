Fire breaks out at salvage yard near New Glarus during storms

TOWN OF EXETER (WKOW) -- During Friday night's storms, a fire broke out at a salvage yard in Exeter, a town in Green County that is southeast of New Glarus.
According to a Facebook post by the Belleville Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters found five cars on fire.
Lieutenant Jake Myrland says crews had the fire under control in minutes.
Myrland says the salvage company was able to move the burnt vehicles to a wide open field, where they did not pose any additional danger to the rest of the property, given the rain that was falling.
Lt. Myrland says the fire is not considered suspicious. He says weather was likely the cause.